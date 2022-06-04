Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) to Sell

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Shares of ZH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.66. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

