Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Buy

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $766.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

