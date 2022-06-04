Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,958. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

