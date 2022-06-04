Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Buy

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

SHIP stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

