Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) to “Buy”

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Star Equity Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company. Its operating divisions include Healthcare, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investments. Star Equity Holdings Inc., formerly known as Digirad Corporation, is based in SUWANEE, Ga. “

Get Star Equity alerts:

STRR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 37,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $38,941.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,549.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 55,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $58,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,208,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,724.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 177,162 shares of company stock valued at $168,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Equity (STRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.