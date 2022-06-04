Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.00.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $334.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

