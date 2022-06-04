Zentek (ZTEK) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zentek to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Zentek and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zentek
|N/A
|-$2.93 million
|-25.38
|Zentek Competitors
|$1.56 billion
|$94.87 million
|35.10
Profitability
This table compares Zentek and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zentek
|N/A
|-38.60%
|-35.82%
|Zentek Competitors
|4.32%
|-5.82%
|4.77%
Volatility & Risk
Zentek has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s peers have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zentek and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zentek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Zentek Competitors
|388
|1333
|1564
|41
|2.38
As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Zentek’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Zentek peers beat Zentek on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
About Zentek (Get Rating)
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
