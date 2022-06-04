Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Dali Rajic Sells 25,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12.

ZS traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 2,419,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

