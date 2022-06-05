-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.