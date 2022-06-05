$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. RadNet posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RadNet stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. RadNet has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.