-$0.05 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. Phunware posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

PHUN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,683. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

