-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of BAND opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $528.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

