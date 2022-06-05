-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

RIGL stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

