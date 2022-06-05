$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

INSE stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.