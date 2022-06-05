$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

INSE stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.