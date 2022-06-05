$0.18 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FC opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $562.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

