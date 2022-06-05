$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $642,771. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

