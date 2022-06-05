$0.38 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.42. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.