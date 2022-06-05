$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,555. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,182 shares of company stock worth $11,923,487 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.