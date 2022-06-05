-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.22). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of CBIO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

