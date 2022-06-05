$0.52 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 5,973 shares of company stock valued at $113,698 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $16.92 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

