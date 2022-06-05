$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Busey reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 97,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.93. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

