$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,742,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

