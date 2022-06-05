$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

UDR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,613. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. UDR has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.