-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) This Quarter

Earnings Per Share Expected for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,541,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $106,794.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

