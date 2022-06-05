$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. CL King decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 553,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,156. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

