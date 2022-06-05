$0.67 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. US Foods reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

US Foods stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 1,480,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,502. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. US Foods has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

