$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.80. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.14 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.