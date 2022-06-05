$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

