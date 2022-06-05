$0.84 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $53.25 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

