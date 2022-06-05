$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

