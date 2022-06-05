$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

