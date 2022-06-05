$1.14 EPS Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

