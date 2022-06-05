$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 486.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock worth $31,346,950. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $149,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

