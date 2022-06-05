$1.33 EPS Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $10,102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 49.31 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 53.09 and a 200 day moving average of 56.46.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

