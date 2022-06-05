$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

KBR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

