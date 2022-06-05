$1.62 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of JBL opened at $61.45 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.
In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
