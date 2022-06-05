$12.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report $12.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $21.30 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $91.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.67 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

