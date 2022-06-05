$14.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 billion and the highest is $14.43 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $14.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 billion to $58.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $62.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 344,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

