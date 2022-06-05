$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce $14.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.49 million. First Community posted sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $141.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
