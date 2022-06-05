$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce $14.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.49 million. First Community posted sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $141.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

