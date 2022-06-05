$170.31 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $176.10 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $189.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $684.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $693.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $735.37 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $739.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $19,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $7,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 195.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

