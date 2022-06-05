$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $3.11 million. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,306.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $3.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

BBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

BBI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.