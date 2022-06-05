$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. AES reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

AES opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors increased its position in AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

