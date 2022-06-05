$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

