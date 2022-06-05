$205.67 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to report sales of $205.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $190.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $908.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $909.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $948.28 million, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $980.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

