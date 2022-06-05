$212.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post sales of $212.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.60 million. Invacare reported sales of $225.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $860.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $862.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $894.58 million, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $908.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVC. StockNews.com downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invacare by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invacare by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.