$212.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) to announce $212.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $213.57 million. Invacare posted sales of $225.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $860.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $862.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $894.58 million, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $908.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 51.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

