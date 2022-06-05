$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will post $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.40 million and the highest is $232.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $172.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $873.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

