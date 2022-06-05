$252.07 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce $252.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.47 million and the highest is $263.67 million. DouYu International reported sales of $361.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.61 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $900.07 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.