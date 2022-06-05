$275.18 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will report $275.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.00 million and the highest is $301.36 million. Guild posted sales of $294.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 21.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHLD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHLD opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $655.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

