$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.